Frickley Athletic out to start a cup run

Frickley Athletic turn attentions to the Emirates FA Cup as they hope to begin a lucrative run in the famous competition on Saturday.

Spencer Fearn’s men have been drawn at home to NCE Premier League team Liversedge with the preliminary round tie kicking off at 3pm.

Although the visitors are from a division below, Frickley cannot take them lightly as they have made a good start to the new season with three wins from their first three in the league before a first defeat on Tuesday night.

In the extra preliminary round they enjoyed a 5-2 FA Cup success against Padiham.

The Blues will particularly have to guard against Joe Walton, who has begun the campaign in brilliant form, scoring seven goals already.

But Frickley kept a clean sheet in their first Evo-Stik League game and only conceded one from a free-kick in their second and manager Fearn sang the praises of two of his new defenders after their displays.

He said: “Since Connor Smith came to us eight weeks ago we’re far better defensively and he’s going to be a very good right-back.

“It was good to see Jamie McGuire – he just runs the show and wins the first balls and the second balls. He’s a great leader in there.”

Frickley are also in action in the league on Monday away to Cleethorpes Town (3pm) when they face a Bank Holiday trip to the seaside.