Frickley Athletic ‘old boys’ return to Westfield Lane

Tyler Williams in action in his previous spell with Frickley Athletic. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

The Blues face a tough first match in the Pitching In Northern Premier East League when they have a long travel to the north east to face a Hebburn Town side expected to challenge for promotion this season.

Results and performances have been mixed in pre-season, but after some sharp words from manager Dave Frecklington last week Frickley did round-off their warm-up matches with a 2-1 win at Carlton Town.

And the squad has now been bolstered by the signing of a couple of familiar faces in wide player Tyler Williams and midfielder Michael Hollingsworth, who have both returned to Westfield Lane.

Williams has had several previous stints with Frickley and Frecklington is the third Blues manager he will play under after previously being signed by Karl Rose and Spencer Fearn.

He has also played for Brighouse, Goole and Shaw Lane and most recently Belper Town.

Hollingsworth played under Frecklington at Frickley two years ago and has also appeared for Boston, Grantham and Matlock.