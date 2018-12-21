Frickley Athletic: McIntosh makes case for defence

Frickley Athletic manager Martin McIntosh heaped praise on his players after they ended the long unbeaten home run of Marske United in a strong defensive display in the Evo-Stik East Division.

Marske had not lost on home soil for 13 months before last Saturday’s meeting with the rejuvenated Blues, but a 1-0 result saw Frickley come home victorious.

In the process they made it three wins from three since McIntosh took over and the manager was delighted with the way the players knuckled down to their tough task.

He said: “I thought the players put in a fantastic shift.

“We came under a bit of pressure towards the end, but I thought we got what we deserved and I am really proud of the players. We got another three points and we are moving up the table.

“You could see why they have been unbeaten at home so long, they’re a talented side and have some good players. I think they’ll be up there so it makes it more pleasing that we were able to beat them.

“I think we out-battled them in a lot of ways.

“If it was an ugly win then I will take them every week.”

McIntosh was pleased with the clean sheet – Frickley’s first in the league since the opening day of the season.

He added: “Tom Burgin, Greg (Young) and Jameel (Ible) were outstanding. The three of them in defence looked powerful and physical and we looked difficult to break down.

“The clean sheet showed that, we looked very organised. I’ve looked at the results previous to me being here and we are scoring a lot of goals, but we are conceding and one of the things I wanted to do was to shore it up a little bit and not be quite as open.

“We’re always going to be able to get goals with Jacob (Hazel), Ant Wilson, Tyler (Walton) and so on so I just felt that if we could get tighter at the back I think we’ll move up the table.”

Frickley nudged up the table to 12th with the victory and will be looking to climb the ladder further this Saturday when at home to Wisbech Town, who are third from bottom. After recording their first double of the season against Marske the Blues can do it again as they won away at Wisbech in August.