Frickley Athletic manager promises shake-up ahead of new season

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

The Blues continued their preparations for the campaign ahead when they drew 2-2 in their latest pre-season game at Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

Goals from Lee Frecklington, with a penalty, and Craig King earned the draw in what was a useful work out two weeks ahead of the new season, but manager Frecklington was not happy with aspects of his side's performance.

He said: "I'm a little bit concerned at the moment and I don't think we are playing anywhere near the levels I expect.

"Some players are just not where they should be at this stage of the season.

"I'm concerned about our defensive capabilities as well. No disrespect to Moorlands, we should never come here and concede two. They were poor goals and we'll have to work on that in training.

"We've got 20 players and I couldn't say what our starting 11 will be for Hebburn (opening league fixture). There's going to be some serious shake-up in the next couple of weeks.

"We've got a lot of individuals that we feel have improved the group. We look a good squad on paper, but paper doesn't win you football matches.

"There will be four or five players leaving the football club and then we'll get some kind of shape about us and then we need to get two or three more in to complement what we've got.

"I feel let down by a good chunk of them.

"When you come to Lincoln and bring a good side down you expect to dominate the football and that didn't happen. We didn't work hard enough to get the ball."

Frecklington added: "It's my job to make sure we pick the right 16-man squad, work them hard over the next two weeks and we'll be really ready come the season and Hebburn."

The Blues complete their warm-up games when away to Carlton Town this Saturday.

Frickley Athletic, meanwhile, are looking to recruit a physiotherapist / sports therapist to work with the first team for the upcoming season.

Essentials for the role are that you should be a graduate, chartered or registered member of the Health Professions Council and should hold a valid first aid certificate.