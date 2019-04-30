Frickley Athletic manager Martin McIntosh leaves club

Frickley Athletic have parted company with manager Martin McIntosh.

McIntosh joined the Evo-Stik East Division club in December 2018 and has stabilised the team after a difficult period saw them sliding towards the relegation places, but after the Blues finished in 12th place the board have taken the decision to end his reign as manager.

Highlights of his tenure include winning away at League Champions, Morpeth, away at local rivals, Sheffield FC and significant victories at home over Stamford (4-1) and Carlton (6-0).

In a statement released this afternoon club director Ryan McKnight said: “Whilst the football club is currently in a sound financial position it needs to cut its cloth accordingly moving forward. This means we are restructuring the entirety of the football club on both the playing and staffing side.

"The harsh reality is that Martin’s experience, caliber and network warrants a situation that moving forward we are not in a position to deliver on long-term.

“Myself and the rest of the club board cannot commend the work he has done here high enough and are positive he will be as asset for another club in the future.”

