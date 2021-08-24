Frickley Athletic manager looking for response after FA Cup exit

Frickley athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

The Blues lost 3-0 at home to Sunderland RCA as Taylor Richardson and Mark Davison gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead and they added to it with a Thomas Best goal just after the hour mark.

After wins in their first two league games it was back down to earth for Athletic and manager Frecklington had no doubt that the right team won.

He told the club's website: “We got dominated by the better team.

“We got dominated physically by a number nine who we just didn’t want to get hold of. He just bullied our three centre-backs all game.

"We didn't think about putting one in front or to try blocking him.

“Three-nil could have been four, five. We didn’t look like we were going to score, apart from the first 10 minutes when we started quite bright.

“Having five out was hard work, but no excuses, we were beaten by the better team.”

Frickley will be looking to quickly put the cup display behind them when in action again tonight away to Lincoln United in the NPL East.

On the game Frecklington added: "We need to regroup and put in a better performance.

"We need to show that it hurts and we need a response.