Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington reshaping squad for challenge ahead

Dave Frecklington has continued to reshape the Frickley Athletic squad with a number of comings and goings at the club.

After bringing in strikers Johnny Margetts and Tom Clare last week the new manager has added three more players to his roster while six have left and two have gone on loan.

Frecklington has added more experience to his squad in midfielder Michael Hollingsworth, who has joined from Pickering.

He started his career with Nottingham Forest before moving to Boston and has also had spells at Grantham and Matlock, where he was managed by Frecklington who said: “Michael is a fantastic signing.

“He brings experience, quality and a fantastic work ethic to the midfield department.

“He was a big influence at Matlock last season when I signed him from Grantham Town, he was captain there and was an ever present in four seasons.

“He’s got National North experience as well and physically is in unbelievable shape. His football is very important to him and wants to succeed. He’s a great character to have in the changing room and knows how I like to play the game and how I work.

“We only want to bring in players we feel will help the group we already have at the club and kick us on.”

Frecklington is also pleased to bring in defender Brad McGowan from Boston United, saying: “As soon as I heard he was available I jumped at the chance. At 23 he’s the right age and is an outstanding defender. Having turned me down whilst I was at Gainsborough I finally managed to get him to buy into the project we’re putting in place here at Frickley.”

A third signing is Tom Davie, who joins from Gainsborough Trinity, but had a previous spell at the club in the 2015-16 season.

“Tom is a player that joins me for the third time,” explained Frecklington. “He’s a big strong athletic left sided player who gives us a lot of quality from back to front and in forward areas.

“He also gives the squad good experience and balance, but more importantly another great character to have in and around the changing room who knows my demands on and off the pitch.”

There has been movement out as well with Jack McMenemy, Nenad Smilijanic, Luke Hogg, Liam Carrick and Ben Bodle leaving while Cody Prior has gone back to Doncaster Rovers with his loan spell up.

Brad Mears has gone out on loan to Armthorpe, Sam Cable is joining Pickering on loan and Johnny Pugh will be dual registered with Handsworth.