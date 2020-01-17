Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington makes case for defence

Manager Dave Frecklington admitted lowly Newcastle Town made it hard work for his upwardly mobile Frickley Athletic team but praised his defenders for their part in making sure of a quick bounce back from defeat.

After losing 2-1 to Belper Town the previous week the Blues were immediately back to winning ways last Saturday with their eighth victory in their last 10 league matches as they came home with a 1-0 success.

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

In a game somewhat spoiled by a strong wind Jonny Margetts scored the only goal in the 74th minute to keep Frickley in sixth place in the BetVictor NPL South East Division.

Manager Frecklington was pleased with the efforts of his side and was particularly happy with the clean sheet.

He said: “We said before the game that we had 16 league games left and 48 points to play for and we have to try to get as many of those points as we could – and we’ve started off that with a win and a clean sheet, I’m really pleased with the outcome.

“It was one of them where you want everybody to stand up and I think we’ve done that. It was a really, really difficult game and we knew Newcastle were down there fighting for their lives.

“We just needed the three points and we managed to get them.

“Tom (Jackson, goalkeeper) has made four or five really good saves. But that’s his job and we’ve got used to him doing that.

“He’s a really good goalkeeper and he’s contributed massively to a really good clean sheet.

“Todd Jordan’s been another one who’s been good, we asked Sam Cable to play at right-back and he was really solid and Liam King’s got another 90 minutes.”

Frecklington added: “The way they play is very difficult to play against, especially with the wind. They were more physical than I thought they would be and to be honest I thought it was going to be a 0-0, but Margetts comes up with it and takes his chance for us.

“It was a scruffy effort to win it and a horrible sort of game, but we’ve got eight wins out of the last 10.”

Frickley now return home when they face a big test hosting second-placed Stamford – who are 14 points ahead of them and unbeaten away – this Saturday.