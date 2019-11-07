Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington delighted with ‘perfect’ away display

Manager Dave Frecklington was full of praise for his Frickley Athletic players as they returned to action with a bang and a 3-1 away win at Kidsgrove Athletic.

After a weather enforced week off the Blues produced one of their best displays of the season in the BetVictor NPL South East Division and moved closer to a top half of the table position, which is no mean feat after their difficult start to the campaign.

The Frickley boss described it as the “perfect away display” and is pleased with the progress his side is showing.

He said: “It was a fully deserved win.

“They’re a good side, they’ve got good players and must be paying decent dough because the players they have got on the pitch are decent quality. But the game plan to detail was different class.

“We kept our composure, we got in their faces, we killed the game when we got 3-1 up and fully deserved the three points.

“We are a work in progress, but to come to a good Kidsgrove side and win 3-1 – and we hit the crossbar as well – makes me really proud of the boys. We looked a constant threat on the counter attack.

“You can see how tight this group is now and they are only going to get better in my opinion.”

Frecklington reserved praised for razor sharp striker Jacob Hazel who scored all three goals in the win.

He said: “He’s a fantastic player. He works hard for the team and since I’ve come in the building he’s been excellent – he must have 10 goals now since I’ve been here.

“He’s playing in a different role, which suits him, coming in off the right.

“All three goals were well taken, but I loved the third one that made it game, set and match.

“It’s not all about the goals, it’s about his work rate, it’s about him being captain of the football club. He does that because he wants to win and when you’ve got 14 men that want to win you have to put your body on the line.

“The most pleasing thing was that everybody’s come off the pitch shattered and there was nothing left out on the pitch.

“We know we’ve got to do that, we’ve got some catching up to do in terms of points and we are on the right road.”

Frecklington is also pleased with the backing the teams is getting from supporters.

He added: “I have to mention the supporters. It seemed we had about 100 there and to come a long way and to do what they did it was really, really pleasing and I’d like to say a big thank you to those that travelled. It’s great we came away with three points.”

Frickley now turn their attentions to their first home league game for a month when they host Cleethorpes Town this Saturday. They are also at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.