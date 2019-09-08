Frickley Athletic manager Craig Spink resigns

Frickley Athletic manager Craig Spink has resigned from his post following the club’s defeat to Ilkeston Town.

The Blues have yet to win a game this season and in a statement the club said:

“The club would like to thank Craig for his hard work and dedication during this period and we wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Spink said: “Thank you to everyone who made my return, although brief, a very enjoyable time, from Spencer (Fearn) to the media team to the fans to all the volunteers.”

Sporting director Spencer Fearn, who was previously manager, will take temporary charge of the team until the club recruits a new manager.

Applications for the post can be sent to ryan@frickleyathletic.co.uk with the deadline 5pm on Saturday, September 14.