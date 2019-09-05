Frickley Athletic manager Craig Spink ready to get tough

Frustrated Frickley Athletic manager Craig Spink has warned his players they are in for a tough time after they squandered a 2-0 lead to lose at Carlton.

After four games in the BetVictor NPL South East Division the Blues have still to register a point and although they have not enjoyed much luck so far this season they need to turn their fortunes round quickly if they are to avoid a long relegation battle.

“I’ve had a few choice words with the lads and we’ve got a tough couple of weeks coming up,” said Blues boss Spink.

“We need to get on the board and we need to do it quickly.

“We said before the game if we concede scrap it off and start again because it seems in the last couple of weeks every time we concede everyone looks nervous and we don’t want to get on the ball.

“In the first half some of the football was class, but we haven’t had a good goal scored against us all season. Individual mistakes and collectively not defending right. To be 2-0 up and to come away with nothing is a killer blow.

“We’ve got to go again. Even if it’s a scrappy 1-0, get them three points and let’s get on the board.

“Some of the lads are putting their heart and soul in and they deserve it.

“The fans that keep travelling and backing us all the way I want to say a thank you to them – and hopefully they keep coming and we turn the corner sooner rather than later.”

Spink saw some positives in the first half display when Frickley deservedly led 2-0 and the debuts of new signings Rieves Boocock and Nathan Newall.

He added: “The first half we played some good stuff.

“There was so much to build on and it was the best I’ve seen us play. I thought Nath and Rieves did really well - Rieves looked really sharp.

“In the half-time team talk we said just go out and do the same thing, keep it compact, game management. But we conceded after a minute – a very poor goal – and from that point we crumbled. But there’s another game quickly coming round the corner, we’ll prepare right this week and be ready.”

Frickley are at home to Ilkeston Town this Saturday when skipper Jacob Hazel will be available again after suspension. They are also in action next Tuesday at Sheffield.

Frickley will also play Sheffield in the first round of the Integro Cup, having been drawn at home, with the tie to take place on Tuesday, September 17.

Ahead of the Carlton game Athletic boosted their squad with the addition of a young player from Doncaster Rovers.

Forward Rieves Boocock has arrived on loan for a month from the South Yorkshire League One club and went straight into the team for the game at Carlton last Saturday, proving an instant hit with teammates and supporters.

Frickley manager Craig Spink reckons Boocock will be a strong addition to his squad as they look to climb the BetVictor NPL South East Division table after a disappointing start.

He said: “We are delighted to have Rieves with us on loan from Doncaster Rovers.

“He’s an exciting young talent with bags of potential and was prolific in the Doncaster Rovers youth team last season.

“He’s quick, scores goals and can play in a number of attacking areas.”

Moving in the opposite direction, meanwhile, is Rian McLean, who has returned to Rovers after his loan spell at Westfield Lane.

Frickley also added a defender to their ranks with Nathan Newall arriving from Guiseley.