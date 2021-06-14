Frickley Athletic make double swoop to sign players from Rotherham United and York City

Frickley Athletic, who have made two signings.

Promising forward Ethan Kenny has arrived from Football League side Rotherham United and has quickly been followed by another potentially exciting player in full-back or midfielder Reiss Harrison, from National League North York City

Kenny can play in a number of positions and has featured for Rotherham's academy sides as a number 10, winger and striker.

"I like to be involved with the game and get the ball to my feet and try make things happen like creating chances in and around the box," he explained.

"I started playing football when I was six years old and started at Stocksbridge Park Steels, but got scouted for Rotherham when I was 10. I got a two-year scholarship there when I was 16 and just finished there.

"I’ve played with a lot of good players while I was at Rotherham, a few from the first of my scholarship was worthy of getting a pro but just missed out and a few who are my age who I thought should’ve got pros as well - but the best player I’ve played against is either Alexander Robertson, who plays for Man City, or Omari Hutchinson, who plays Arsenal.

"Through the eight years I spent at Rotherham, I got to play at the New York Stadium a few times. I played against AFC Wimbledon in the Youth Alliance Cup Final at the New York and Arsenal most recently in the FA Youth Cup."

On signing for Frickley, Kenny added: "While I was still at Rotherham I wasn’t getting much game time so the manager there spoke to Frecks (Athletic manager Dave Frecklington) and told me to go to training and a chance to play in a friendly.

"I took the chance to do that and I thought I played well, so after that Frecks rang me asking me if I’ve got anything ready for next season - and I hadn’t so he asked me if I wanted to join Frickley and I was happy with what he was saying to me about the aims for this season so I was wanting to be part of it.

"I hope we get promoted, I believe with the squad we’ve got for this year we can do that and I believe we’ll work hard enough to get it.

"For myself, as it’s my first year in non-league football and for it to be at a high level I want to be playing as much as I can and making impacts to help the team succeed. I hope I can score and assist a few along the way, but most importantly for me is the team and winning."

New teammate Harrison also spent time with Rotherham United's Academy as well as at Sheffield United Academy before moving onto York City where he was offered a professional contract when 17.

He explained that he has mainly played as a right wing-back, but also has experience as a right-back and in centre midfield.

He told the Frickley website: "When I play wing-back I make sure I’m up and down all game. In this position you have to be fit and willing to attack just as much as you defend and I enjoy both. If I play midfield I like to keep the ball on the ground and pass it through teams.

"My unique selling point I think would be good delivery into the box from out wide, something I’ve practiced a lot and it’s what I get the most joy from, but if a cross is coming from the other side I don’t mind poking one in at the back post.

"The phone call (with the Frickley manager) didn’t take long to be honest. I think we had about a 10 minute chat about what the club is aiming for this season and what he wants us to play like and I think a hour later, after I told my family to see their views, I rang him back and agreed to sign so I’m just excited to get started now."

Harrison added: "My hopes for this season for me is to be to gain more men’s football and be able to match them physically and get as many games under my belt as possible and as for the team I know I’ll put everything I’ve got into it and if everyone else does, you know hopefully we’ll be challenging at the top end of the table.

"What I’ve heard is the gaffer has put a good side together with a lot of willing young players and matched it with players who have a lot of experience in the higher leagues so it’s looking good.