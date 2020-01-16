Frickley Athletic maintain progress in cup and league

Frickley Athletic are within one more win of another appearance in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final following a comfortable victory on Tuesday night.

At home to lower league Swinton Athletic in the last eight, they were never in danger of being on the wrong end of a cup shock as they took control in the first half and went on to record a 3-0 victory.

Sharpshooter Jonny Margetts. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Manager Dave Frecklington named his strongest possible side as the Blues showed they were taking the competition seriously and they produced a professional performance.

They came close to taking an early lead when Jonny Margetts hit the crossbar with a header from a Jacob Hazel cross.

Margetts went close again with a free-kick that brought a good save from the Swinton keeper while Hazel and Brad Wells hit shots over before Frickley went ahead five minutes before the break.

It was Margetts who broke the deadlock with a header from a Jake Currie corner.

The second half was only three minutes old when Hazel doubled the lead after breaking through the visitors’ defence to slot the ball into the net.

Margetts made it three and took his goal tally for the season up to 17 on 66 minutes after showing great footwork to make the space.

The striker could have had a hat-trick, but was inches away from netting again after a fantastic break when for the second time on the night his effort hit the woodwork.

Frickley Athletic maintained their developing promotion hopes in the BetVictor NPL South East Division with a battling 1-0 victory at Newcastle Town.

It was the defence that earned the plaudits as they held strong, with the aid of several quality saves from keeper Tom Jackson, to ensure a narrow success against opponents who belied their third from bottom position.

The Blues started the better, but were unable to get an early lead as Jonny Margetts fired wide twice.

The first of Jackson’s vital stops came on 22 minutes as he came out on top in a one-on-one with a home striker, saving with his legs.

Jackson and Todd Jordan combined to thwart another dangerous Newcastle breakaway before the in-form keeper pushed a drive over the bar.

Frickley finished the half with a flourish with Jacob Hazel, Margetts and Brad Wells combining to put the home goal under pressure. Wells had the best chance, but the home keeper stuck out a hand to palm away his stinging shot.

Early in the second half Jackson tipped a long range effort over. It was the turn of Sam Cable – in a full-back’s role instead of his usual attacking position – to be the saviour as he made a great last ditch tackle to prevent what looked an almost certain goal.

But with 16 minutes to go, the Blues won a free kick and the ball was lofted into the box where Jordan headed back towards goal for Margetts to score from close range.

Newcastle came close to an equaliser when their big frontman was allowed a free header six yards out, but Jackson made another save.

The Blues then managed the closing stages well to ensure they brought all three points home and stay in sixth place.