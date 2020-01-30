Frickley Athletic made to pay penalty despite rearguard effort

Frickley Athletic’s three-match winning run ended when they were on the wrong end of two controversial decisions at Loughborough Dynamo.

The Blues had to play all bar five minutes with 10 men after left-back Tyler Williams was harshly sent-off and suffered a 1-0 defeat in their latest BetVictor NPL South East game after their hosts were awarded a penalty that appeared to be another tough decision.

Tackling the job: New signing Jenk Acar stays strong in the tackle on his debut for Frickley Athletic at Loughborough Dynamo. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Manager Dave Frecklington selected new signing Jenk Acar in place of injured forward Brad Wells while Brad McGowan was back in the back four after returning to the club in the week.

But they were rocked early on as Williams was red carded after tangling with Karl Demidh as the home player looked to break through on goal. It was a big call and left Frickley having to defend deep.

Charlie Young had the first chance for Loughborough, but was denied by a fine save from keeper Tom Jackson.

Despite being down a man the Blues fashioned a good opening as in-form Jonny Margetts made a good break only to see his shot turned away for a corner by home keeper Jason Alexander. They were unable to test the stopper in the rest of the half, however, and the first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Frickley defended well and kept their opponents out until the 69th minute when Curtis Burrows put away a penalty after Alex Steadman was brought down in the box according to the referee. It looked a soft decision at best and proved the winner.

Both sides ended with 10 men after Loughborough’s Luke Thorogood was sent-off nine minutes from time, but the Blues were unable to pull their one-goal deficit back and left the Midlands empty handed. In a largely rearguard effort Liam King was the pick of Frickley’s players.

Frickley included both players they brought in during the week with both fitting in well.

Acar joined from Spalding United. A lively, young winger or striker, he knows what manager Dave Frecklington is all about, having played under him at Spalding when they reached the play-offs.

Acar started his career with Lincoln City before joining Spalding. He then had a short spell with Grantham before returning to the Tulips.

McGowan moved back to the club following a spell at Grantham. He played 10 games for Frickley before his move to the Lincolnshire club earlier this season.