Frickley Athletic lose to Maltby Main in first run out of pre-season

Frickley Athletic were back on the pitch in their first pre-season warm-up against Maltby Main on Tuesday night.

Craig Spink’s men were due to meet Halifax, but after they pulled out a replacement team was quickly found with Maltby able to step in to visit the Westfield Lane ground.

The South Yorkshire side – who have several ex-Frickley players in their squad – went away with a 2-1 win and could even afford to miss a penalty.

The Blues fielded two complete sides – playing one half each – and included several new signings as well as a triallist.

After Jacob Hazel and Jack McMenemy went close early on Maltby were awarded a spot kick, but Waide Fairhurst fired wide.

Maltby continued to look dangerous and struck twice to take a 2-0 lead in at half-time.

Frickley pulled one back on 65 minutes when Kyle Simpson scored with an outrageous lob from 20 yards out, but they could not force an equaliser.

Frickley move on to their second friendly tomorrow night when they take on East Stirlingshire (7.45pm) in what became an annual pre-season match after the teams met last year in Scotland.