Frickley Athletic let two-goal lead slip as losing run goes on

After looking set for their first win of the season Frickley Athletic let a two-goal half-time lead slip as they lost their BetVictor NPL South East game at Carlton.

A classic “game of two halves” saw the Blues produce their best 45 minutes of the season as they stormed to a deserved 2-0 lead courtesy of debutant Rieves Boocock, who has just arrived on loan from Doncaster Rovers.

But after conceding in the first minute of the second half when another debutant, Nathan Newall, was unfortunate with an own goal it was a different game after the break with Carlton going on to win 3-2 thanks to a double from former Frickley player Tyler Blake.

Newall, who arrived from Guiseley on Friday, came into the team at left-back with Joel Fiern in at right-back and Todd Jordan returned to the starting line-up. Boocock played up top with fit again Sam Cable on the bench.

Boocock looked to make an immediate impression as he got in three efforts early on before going on to score on 37 minutes, following up after Jack McMenemy’s great run had ended in a shot being saved.

Two minutes later Boocock doubled his tally with a fine solo effort after running at the defence and delivering a thunderous shot.

He almost made it three with a shot that was palmed over the crossbar.

But straight after the break Newall diverted a cross into his own goal and the game changed. Carlton applied more pressure and Blake struck twice to turn the game on its head.

Jordan and Cable both had efforts go just over as Frickley looked to hit back, but it was all to no avail and they could count themselves as unlucky to have lost.