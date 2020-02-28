Frickley Athletic lack ‘final bit of quality’

Frickley Athletic were on the wrong end of several controversial refereeing decisions as they disappointingly lost momentum with a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle Town, but are not blaming anyone but themselves for the loss of points.

A single goal from Kieran Brown scored in the 35th minute proved the difference between the two sides at Westfield Lane, but the visitors missed a penalty that came from a disputed decision and the Blues were left dumbfounded when they had a second half “goal” disallowed.

Frickley Athletic assistant manager Kyle O'Reilly.

The defeat saw Frickley drop down to tenth place in the BetVictor NPL South East Division and after failing to win so far in February they are now nine points adrift of the play-off spots.

Assistant manager Kyle O’Reilly admitted it had been a big blow to the team’s hopes to lose to Newcastle.

He said: “It was ultimately a disappointing day at the office and as a group we feel we only have ourselves to blame.

“Despite the conditions first half we were able to get into the final third on a regular basis, but just lacked the edge of quality to finish off our moves or produce anything meaningful, and at the other end a lapse in concentration has seen us fall a goal behind.

“Second half we felt we would have more joy and despite having the lions’ share of the ball, again we weren’t able to produce that final bit of quality to get ourselves back in the game.

“Liam King had a goal chalked off, which we felt should have stood but even then that would have only earned us a point.”

O’Reilly added: “Fair play to Newcastle, they looked like a team with a point to prove and made life hard for us, they’ll finish the season strongly I’ve no doubts.”

Frickley return to action this Saturday when they travel to Derbyshire to take on Glossop North End in another league game.

Glossop stand four places below the Blues, but have a game in hand and are only three points behind. They will be out for revenge after losing 1-0 to Frickley at Westfield Lane back in September, but will face a team desperate for points after three narrow defeats and a draw in their last four matches has stalled progress.