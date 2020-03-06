Frickley Athletic keen to get going again after disappointing month

After back to back postponements Frickley Athletic will be eager to get back on the field on Saturday as they look to begin to make amends for a disappointing February.

Dave Frecklington’s men went into last month in a strong position challenging for a play-off spot in the BetVictor NPL South East Division, but ended it in tenth with some work to do in the last two months of the season if they are to finish in the top five.

Jake Currie in action for Frickley Athletic this season. Picture: Onion Bag Photography

They now find themselves nine points behind Stocksbridge Park Steels in fifth and have played a game more than them as well.

That follows three defeats and a draw in their last four league matches – plus the loss of three points after being found guilty of playing an ineligible player. And with games called off last Saturday and on Tuesday night the run without a win now stretches back six weeks to January 18.

The game at Glossop North End last weekend fell victim to a waterlogged pitch while the latest match to be postponed saw Frickley’s intended away game at Wisbech Town cancelled due to continuing issues with the damage caused by the recent bad weather. This has now been rearranged for Tuesday, March 24, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Weather permitting, Frickley are on their travels this Saturday when they play Lincoln United in what will be the first meeting of the two teams this season.

Lincoln are fighting to avoid relegation as they are fourth from bottom with eight league wins from their 27 matches.

A supporters coach will be run for the game providing there is sufficient support. Cost is £10 a person and the departure time is 1pm from North Elmsall, returning immediately after the game around 5pm. Contact John Longbottom on 01977 647242.