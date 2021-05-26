Frickley Athletic in need of new physio or sports therapist
Frickley Athletic are looking for a new physio/sports therapist to work with the first team for the upcoming season following the departure of Jordan Parkin.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 8:01 am
Parkin is moving on to study for a masters degree, leaving an opportunity for a new physiotherapist in a paid role.
Essentials for the role are that you should be a graduate, chartered or registered member of the Health Professions Council and you should hold a valid first aid certificate.
Anyone interested in the role can apply and send in your CV to [email protected] If you would like more information you should also contact [email protected]
Frickley have wished Jordan all the best in his future endeavours, saying he has been an essential member of the dressing room and has been great working with him.