Frickley Athletic have to settle for a point after Burns strikes first

Frickley Athletic

Dave Frecklington’s men were up against a Bridlington Town team with just two league wins to their name this season and established control in the opening half only for their hosts to come back at them after the interval.

The Blues had new loan signing Jordan Pierrepont in goals and had some decent early chances before Danny Burns put them ahead on 32 minutes.

But Brid levelled two minutes into the second half through Andrew Norfolk and it was much harder work for Frickley from this point. Joe West did force a save from the home keeper, but the game ended with honours even.

Frickley went out of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup when their patched up side was beaten 4-2 by Hallam in a second round tie last Wednesday.

It was their earliest exit from the competition since losing at the same stage to the same opponents in 2009.

Goalkeeping coach Gav Saxby had to play in place of the unavailable Jake Askew and suffered a hamstring injury, which meant defender Danny Burns had to go in goals in the first half.

They were already 2-1 down by this stage after conceding in the second and 13th minutes, replying as Luis Adlard cleverly set up Piteu Crouz to score.

Hallam added two more goals while Crouz netted his second from the penalty spot.

Frickley are away to Yorkshire Amateur this Saturday.

There have been a number of arrivals and departures at the Everbuild Westfield Lane in recent weeks with goalkeeper Pierrepont the most recent arrival this week on a short term deal from Basford United.

Piteu Crouz is a rapid winger who joined from Yorkshire Amateur and also has recent experience with Matlock Town, Belper Town and Scarborough Athletic.

New striker Devonte Morton recently played against the Blues for Pickering and has previous experience with Guiseley, Goole, Garforth Town, Ossett Town, Brighouse Town, Liversedge, Campion, Albion Sports, Nostell MW, and started his career with Hull City Academy.

Gary King also plays up top. He started out at Lincoln City and brings vast experience at Frickley’s level and above.

A number of players have left Frickley, however, including former Football League midfielder Lee Frecklington.