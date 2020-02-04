Frickley Athletic have three points deducted

Frickley Athletic were left disappointed by a BetVictor League decision to dock them three South East Division points for a breach of rules.

The Blues have lost the points for a breach relating to a player registration issue.

Frickley Athletic

In a club statement they said: “The club offered what it believed to be valid mitigation, but that was rejected by the league’s disciplinary committee.”

It is the second time in three seasons that the Westfield Lane club has fallen foul of league rules after they crucially lost three points in their first season down from the Premier.

Once again it has hit their hopes of promotion in a season in which the Blues had recovered from losing the first six league games to stand in the play-off spots.

Frickley have a blank date this weekend and will next be in action on Saturday, February 15 when away to Wisbech Town who currently prop up the division.

They are running a coach to the game, but seats on it are limited. Cost is £15 a person and the coach will depart North Elmsall at 11.45am, returning immediately after the game, around 5pm.

For availability, contact John Longbottom on 01977 647242.

Frickley, meanwhile, have had the date for their Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup semi-final confirmed.

The Blues will be at home to Penistone Church with the tie set to take place at the Westfield Lane ground on Tuesday, March 17, with a 7.45pm kick-off.