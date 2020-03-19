Frickley Athletic frustrated by rare goalless draw ahead of shut down

A goalless draw at home to Kidsgrove Athletic left Frickley Athletic frustrated in their attempt to make further ground on the teams currently filling the play-off places in the BetVictor NPL South East Division.

Following two fantastic away wins the previous week when they also rediscovered their goal touch hopes were high that the Blues could continue the good form into their return to home soil. But despite going close several times they were unable to break the deadlock against opponents also pushing to reach the play-offs.

Frickley Athletic management team with Kyle O'Reilly (left) pictured alongside manager Dave Frecklington and assistant manager Damon Parkinson. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

“It was a bit of a scrap, two play-off teams wanting to go out and take the three points, but a draw didn’t really do anybody any good,” said Frickley assistant manager Kyle O’Reilly.

“Both teams were trying to win it and when we got to half-time it felt a bit like a basketball match, back and forth, back and forth.

“We tried to address that, we tried to get the units closer together and I thought we did that relatively well. We took control of the game without ever creating a big chance.

“We could have played until next Tuesday, but neither team was going to score, it was one of those games.

“Each keeper’s made one big save and outside of that it was a relatively quiet afternoon for both.”

Tom Jackson’s clean sheet for Frickley was testament to the way the home defence stood up to their test.

O’Reilly added: “We’re a little bit down in the dumps because we’ve not won the game, but the reality is we kept a clean sheet against a decent side.

“The draw doesn’t do us much good with so many teams looking to make the play-offs, but it is a positive and we’ll take that.

“The situation for us doesn’t change. We said we wanted to win nine out of our last 10 games and we’re still on course to do that. We’re still trying to get in the play-offs.”

Frickley do not know when they will next play after the NPL postponed all its fixtures until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league explained: “Whilst the primary responsibility of the league is to the financial sustainability of its member clubs, the number of clubs reporting players or officials in self-isolation has now reached a point at which continuing to play games would severely undermine the integrity of the competition.”