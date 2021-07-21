Frickley Athletic fixtures confirmed for Northern Premier 2021-22 season

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Frickley Athletic start on Saturday, August 14 with one of their longest trips as they go to Hebburn Town.

The Blues’ first home game follows quickly with Brighouse Town the opponents on Tuesday, August 17.

They face a Christmas cracker when away to local rivals Pontefract Collieries on Monday, December 27 and will be at home on New Year’s Day when Worksop Town are their opponents.

Frickley, meanwhile, are on with their pre-season warm-ups now are next in action tonight away at Grantham Town.

They also travel to play Barton Town on Saturday before further friendlies against Lincoln Moorlands (July 31) and Carlton Town (August 7), both away.

The Blues enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Hallam last Saturday when Joe West and Brad Wells scored. They also beat Winterton Rangers 2-0, but lost 5-1 at Grimsby Borough and 2-0 at Skegness Town.

Frickley’s full 2021-22 league fixtures:

Sat Aug 14 Hebburn Town A

Tue Aug 17 Brighouse Town H

Sat Aug 21 Emirates FA Cup Prelim

Tue Aug 24 Lincoln United A

Sat Aug 28 Tadcaster H

Mon Aug 30 Worksop Town A

Sat Sep 4 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Tue Sep 7 Bridlington Town A

Sat Sep 11 Ossett United H

Tue Sep 14 Marske United H

Sat Sep 18 Dunston A

Sat Sep 25 Pickering Town H

Sat Oct 2 Stockton Town A

Sat Oct 9 Buildbase FA Trophy 2Q

Sat Oct 23 Yorkshire Amateurs A

Sat Oct 30 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Nov 6 Liversedge H

Sat Nov 13 Stocksbridge Park St A

Sat Nov 20 Cleethorpes Town H

Sat Nov 27 Sheffield FC A

Sat Dec 4 Shildon H

Sat Dec 11 Brighouse Town A

Sat Dec 18 Hebburn Town H

Mon Dec 27 Pontefract Collieries A

Sat Jan 1 Worksop Town H

Sat Jan 8 Stockton Town H

Sat Jan 15 Pickering Town A

Sat Jan 29 Yorkshire Amateurs H

Sat Feb 5 Liversedge A

Tue Feb 8 Stocksbridge Park St H

Sat Feb 19 Marske United A

Sat Feb 26 Dunston H

Sat Mar 12 Ossett United A

Sat Mar 19 Bridlington Town H

Sat Mar 26 Sheffield FC H

Sat Apr 2 Cleethorpes Town A

Sat Apr 9 Lincoln United H

Sat Apr 16 Tadcaster A

Mon Apr 18 Pontefract Collieries H