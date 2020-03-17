Frickley Athletic denied late winner as big penalty shout falls on deaf ears

Frickley Athletic’s match against Kidsgrove Athletic was able to go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak causing all Premier League and Football League games to be postponed, but they were unable to provide a goal for a crowd swelled by some looking for a football fix.

The Blues had to settle for a point in the first goalless draw at Westfield Lane for four years.

Frickley Athletic's Tyler Williams stays strong in the tackle to thwart a Kidsgrove attack. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

With manager Dave Frecklington unavoidably absent, Kyle O’Reilly and Damo Parkinson took charge. Tom Davie came in to replace loanee Dylan Cogill, who has been recalled by his parent club Farsley Celtic, otherwise, it was the same team that won 3-1 at Glossop.

Chances were at a premium early on. Tyler Williams gave the away defence a torrid time, but Oliver Jepson’s bar-skimming long range shot for Kidsgrove was the only real attempt of note.

Just before the half hour, Jepson hit a second stinging drive that home keeper Tom Jackson did well to parry.

The game sprang to life in the last five minutes of the half. First, the visitors’ keeper struck his clearance into the onrushing Brad Wells but he could not put away the loose ball. Then Regan Griffiths’ long range free-kick was well saved by Jackson and a Kidsgrove header was headed off the line by Wells.

The second period started the same way as the first until the 60th minute when Wells combined with Jonny Margetts to carve out an opening for Jacob Hazel, but he smashed his shot straight at the keeper from a narrow angle.

A long Nyle Blake throw was flicked on by Wells, requiring a smart take by Kieran Harrison. Frickley had the ball in the net thanks to a Davie header, but the effort was disallowed for a handball by Margetts.

Jackson made a point blank save from a Lee Williamson blast, while the Blues looked to have a great chance to win it late on when Margetts appeared to be brought down in the area, but no penalty was forthcoming.

Frickley's scheduled Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup game against Penistone Church tonight has been postponed in the light of the suspension of the NPL fixtures and the advice from the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA, the FA and the government regarding the coronavirus outbreak.