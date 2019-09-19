Frickley Athletic denied first win by late penalty

Frickley Athletic were left to rue conceding a late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wisbech Town in the BetVictor NPL South East.

The Blues looked set for all three points in their first match under new manager Dave Frecklington when they led in the first half through new boy Tom Clare, but Declan Rogers’ 89th minute penalty ensured a share of the spoils for the fortunate visitors.

Frickley were dominant throughout and already missed a couple of chances before going ahead on 14 minutes as Jacob Hazel slid the ball in for Clare to sidefoot home from six yards.

More chances came and went with Cody Prior going closest to another goal when hitting the bar direct from a corner.

The Blues came out with similar intent after the break, Rieves Boocock, Margetts and Clare all having attempts on goal in the first three minutes.

Hazel shot wide from range and Clare burst through only to drag his shot wide from a narrow angle. Wisbech keeper Sam Wilson did well to block two close range shots from Margetts.

Despite more near things it was Wisbech who scored as substitute Ben Bodle brought down a visiting player and Rogers made no mistake from the spot.