Frickley Athletic continue remarkable rise

Delighted Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington hailed his players’ latest achievement as they came back from Chasetown with three more points and moved up to within three points of the play-off places in the BetVictor NPL South East Division.

A convincing 3-0 victory moved the Blues up to eighth place ahead of their Boxing Day game at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Frickley Athletic players celebrate their second goal against Chasetown. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Victory would see Frickley climb up the table further as their Sheffield opponents are one place and one point above them.

The Blues have played more games than most of the teams round them, but after they were bottom and without a point from their first six matches their progress has been remarkable since Frecklington took charge.

After last Saturday’s latest win he said: “When you’ve been beaten it’s important you don’t lose the next game and we’ve been bounced back from a tough one to take at Leek.

“To come away and win 3-0 and be comfortable against a good side – they are really hard to play against – it was a real pleasing win. By the end it could have been six or seven.

“The lads have won five out of their last six and we are right up there in the form guide. Long may that continue.

“First half without being great we still created three or four good chances. I just said ‘stick to it, stay nice and solid and keep a clean sheet’.

“We know we always get chances so it was a case of staying positive and then next chance hope you put it away – and we did.”

Frecklington praised his attacking players.

He added: “(Jacob) Hazel missed a couple first half, but what a finish to get us on our way.

“He can frustrate you at times, but you just have to keep believing in him because he’s got that quality. If you want to be successful you need a Hazel leading your team. It was out of nowhere and there’s not many people can finish them.

“To be honest we never really looked back from that point.

“Sam Cable scored in the week, scored his penalty and is desperate to get in the side. It’s hard for him to get in up front because of Hazel and Margetts’ form, but we’ve asked him to do a job on the left hand side and what a finish again for his goal, really calm and collected.

“I really like Sam. His attitude is right up there with the best of them and I’m really pleased for him.

“I’d pay good money to watch Brad Wells when he plays like he did first half, he terrorised their back four.

“The two up front are getting the goals, but it’s important the likes of Wellsy and Cabes get credit.

“Wellsy puts everything in and it’s gone through the team.”