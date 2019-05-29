Frickley Athletic confirm signing of new striker

Frickley Athletic have added to their striker ranks with the signing of Jack McMenemy from Northern Counties East League team Bottesford Town.

Blues manager Craig Spink is pleased with the acquisition as he looks to build a new team at Westfield Lane following the departure of eight first teamers from last season.

He said: “It's great to have Jack on board. He's an excellent young striker, he scored 28 goals for Bottesford last season (out of 38 games) and has a real desire to score goals and keep learning his craft.”

McMenemy said: “After speaking to Craig and Spencer (Fearn), I knew where I wanted to be playing next season with the great plans they have for the club. I am excited for the challenge and can't wait to start.”