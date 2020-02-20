Frickley Athletic bring in Liam Hughes from Bradford

Frickley Athletic hope to have used their extended absence from the football field profitably by adding to their squad for the run-in to the end of the season.

The Westfield Lane club have signed attacking midfielder Liam Hughes from Bradford (Park Avenue) after manager Dave Frecklington has been keeping tabs on him for a while.

Liam Hughes.

The 27-year-old is six foot four, but likes to get on the ball and play and can also operate in the backline as well as in midfield.

Hughes started his career at Cambridge United, where he made 161 appearances, and he has gone on to play for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Barrow and Darlington so has good experience at a higher level than the BetVictor South East Division, having played in the Scottish Premier, League Two, Conference Premier and Conference North.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Bradford this term, netting on two occasions and has joined the Blues on dual registration.

After signing for Frickley, he said: “I’m looking forward to getting involved and hopefully getting into the play-offs and a cup final.

“I try to bring a presence on and off the pitch. I like to have a laugh and most of all I want to enjoy my football.”

Blues boss Frecklington said: “Been after the big man for a while now but it’s all about timing as they say. Welcome to Frickley Liam.”

Hughes was denied an instant debut for Frickley with last Saturday’s scheduled game at Wisbech Town postponed because of safety issues with the high winds that Storm Dennis brought.

In a statement put out by the host club they said: “Saturday’s home game against Frickley AFC has been postponed due to spectator safety issues. Storm Dennis is due to arrive and until we have completed structural integrity tests, it’s not safe to host any matches at the Elgoods Brewery Fenland Stadium.”

Weather permitting, Frickley are due to be back in action for the first time in 18 days this Saturday when they return to their home patch against fourth from bottom Newcastle Town.

In their two weeks off Frickley have dropped down to eighth place and they have nine points to make up on Stocksbridge Park Steels, who currently occupy fifth place, the last of the play-off spots.

Frickley’s U21s are in action tonight (Thursday) away to Tadcaster Albion U21s, kick-off 8.05pm at York St John University Sports Park.

Meanwhile, supporters coaches are being planned for the forthcoming away games to Glossop (February 29) and Lincoln United (March 7), provided there is sufficient support to make them worthwhile. The cost is £10 per person per coach and the departure time for both coaches is 1pm from North Elmsall, returning immediately after the games around 5pm.

Anyone who would like to travel on either or both can contact John Longbottom on 01977 647242 or see John at the home game against Newcastle Town.