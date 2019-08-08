Frickley Athletic boss pleased with test for his team

Frickley Athletic manager Craig Spink was pleased with the test for his players as they took on higher division Hyde United in their latest warm-up.

Although the Blues lost 2-0 Spink saw plenty of positives ahead of the new season proper, which starts on Saturday week.

He said: “It was a good test. From start to finish there was nothing held back and lots of tackles flying in.

“Being a league above, we’ve got a yardstick now as to where we are.

“I thought it was a good game and there were a lot of players for us that stood out.

“Sam (Liversidge) and Todd (Jordan) at centre-half did really well and when Jack Harrison came on it was gloss, he won every header, every tackle and looks so comfortable on the ball.

“Tom (Jackson) did really well. From day one he’s come in and been brilliant. He pulls saves off left, right and centre and he’s getting better at communicating.”

Frickley continue their preparations with a local derby away against Pontefract Collieries on Saturday (3pm).