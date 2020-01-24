Frickley Athletic boss hails Stamford result as best yet

Manager Dave Frecklington heaped praise on his players after Frickley Athletic’s rapidly developing season hit another high with a victory over a high flying Stamford side that had not lost a game for more than two months.

Prolific marksman Jonny Margetts scored the only goal of the game while the backline was resolute again to make it nine wins from their last 11 matches in the BetVictor NPL South East.

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

It was a match between the two most in-form teams in the division with Stamford having won eight of their previous 10 games in all competitions, but the Blues had the answer to delight their manager.

Frecklington said: “It was probably our best performance, in terms of grit and determination and the game plan to detail was implemented by everybody to a tee.

“They are the top scorers in the league, they are flying high, they’ve got a good manager and were unbeaten away from home. But it was a big game for both teams – we need to keep winning and they do, but we nullified their threats.

“Michael Hollingsworth and Tyler Williams, both full-backs, didn’t give them a kick. We had (Nathan) Hotte in the middle of the park to stop anything getting in to their front two and they ended up taking them off.

“I just thought we outfought them, tactically we got it spot on and what a goal to win it, what a touch and what a finish.

“On the counter attack we could have scored three or four, but they are an excellent team.”

Frecklington added: “It’s a massive result for us. We hadn’t beaten anyone in the top five. We’d played well, but not got our rewards.

“The focus, the work ethic and the energy levels were top drawer and I thought in the end we did a job on them.

“We had to be right. We knew they were going to attack us, which suits us. I couldn’t really see them scoring, we limited them to long range shots.

“I’m delighted for all the players and everyone associated with the club.

“When you get the support and the backing we got we had to make sure we gave everybody something to cheer about. Our commitment and energy levels got everybody on their feet. Every single player deserves a pat on the back.

“We’ll get ready for another tough game next week.”

Victory lifted Frickley into the play-off positions as they are up to fifth place, although they have played more games than all the teams round them.

They are back on their travels this Saturday when up against Loughborough Dynamo, who are down in 14th.