Frickley Athletic begin plans to reshape squad for next season

Eight players from last season’s squad have left Frickley Athletic as the club looks to reshape their team for the next campaign.

The Blues have announced their retained list, which includes top scorer Jacob Hazel, utility player Sam Liversidge, defensive midfielder or centre-back Todd Jordan and young players Jack Burton, Brad Mears and Liam Carrick.

They hope to be able to persuade several others from last season to stay on at the club with talks ongoing while goalkeeper Tom Jackson is a new signing along with Luke Hogg, who was with Frickley’s under 19s a few years back and has returned to Westfield Lane after a spell with Guiseley in 2018/19.

But several players have left, including former Football League player Jamie McGuire and ex-Manchester City and Leeds United Academy midfielder Tyler Walton.

Goalkeeper Hugo Warhurst, who was previously on Sheffield Wednesday’s books, will be playing elsewhere next season as will experienced defenders Jameel Ible and Phil Watt, left-back Ben Algar and young striker Lewis Szanto. Also departing after a brief spell back at the club is forward Luke Hinsley.

Frickley have gone on record thanking the leaving players for their efforts for the club and say they expect to make announcements regarding current and prospective new Blues in the next few weeks.

Recently appointed manager Craig Spink is getting stuck into putting a squad together, along with sporting director Spencer Fearn.

He said: “We’ve got a target list as long as your arm to try and attack. We’re having a look at that and making sure we are fully prepped for pre-season.

“We will be back at the end of June, which will give us plenty of time to get the friendlies in and get ourselves fit and fired ready for the next season.

“It was brilliant to get Jacob in. I know Jacob from my previous time at the club, he’s a great guy and one of the top goalscorers in non-league.

“He was delighted to sign and it does show the intent of the club, such a big profile name that wants to come back and play.

“I’m hoping players from other teams see that if Jacob Hazel wants to stay something must be going on down there.

He’s the club captain and I’m really looking forward to joining up with him again. He does give everything. He’s the first one to training and the last one there away. He’s someone people look up to so when you’re looking at 18s and 21s they’ll be thinking ‘I want to be Jacob Hazel’, which is great for us.

“For him to get signed on the dotted line hopefully he’s the first of many that we can pull in.”

Spink wants to bring players through from the youth ranks.

He added: “What we’re all about is bringing the youth through – fit, excited kids that want to play for Frickley and want to pull that blue shirt on. That’s as much for the new signings that come in as the kids that are already at the club.”