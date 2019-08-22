Frickley Athletic beaten in first two matches

Frickley Athletic were unable to make amends for a hugely disappointing opening day when they played their second game in the BetVictor South East League on Tuesday night.

After losing 3-0 at home to Chasetown on Saturday the Blues travelled to play Belper Town and despite putting up a better display went down 3-1.

They started well enough and were unlucky not to take an early lead as Jake Currie had an effort saved, Jacob Hazel was denied by a save then a block and Jack McMenemy sent a lob just over.

At the other end Tom Jackson saved well from a free-kick.

The Blues took a deserved lead on 33 minutes when Todd Jordan’s initial effort was saved, but Sam Liversidge followed up to score.

The lead only lasted five minutes as Belper struck from a corner, ex-Frickley player Danny South netting.

Another former Frickley man, Nathan Curtis, put the hosts ahead four minutes into the second half with an optimistic long shot that deflected over Jackson and all the Blues’ earlier good work was wasted.

Craig Spink’s men tried hard to hit back, but conceded again 12 minutes from time when Stephen McDonnell finished a quick break.

It could have got worse for the Blues with their opponents awarded a penalty, but they missed it. McMenemy had one last chance, but saw his shot saved and the game ended 3-1.

Frickley’s opening fixture could not have gone much worse as they suffered a 3-0 loss at home and had star striker and skipper Jacob Hazel sent-off.

They started brightly, though, and could have been ahead in the opening minute when Hazel could not make the most of a good chance.

New loan signing Rian McLean had an early header cleared off the line and the Blues could count themselves to be unlucky to concede first, on 25 minutes when Liam Kieron’s shot was well saved by keeper Jackson, but the ball cannoned off defender Jordan into the net.

Frickley were unlucky again as Jack McMenemy hit the post, but they were two down when Liam Kirton was allowed to run through unchallenged to slot the ball through Jackson’s legs.

It was effectively all over six minutes into the second half with Jack Cater netting at the second attempt.

Frickley plugged away in a vain attempt to get something from the game, but their hopes ended when Hazel was red carded in the 75th minute for a studs up attempted tackle.

Chasetown saw out the final minutes without too much trouble to take the first three points of the season.

Frickley now look to change their fortunes when they dip into the Emirates FA Cup this Saturday with a preliminary round tie at home to fellow BetVictor NPL side Tadcaster Albion (3pm).

They are straight back into league action on Monday with another home game against a Worksop Town side fresh from winning promotion from the NCE League last term. Kick-off is earlier at 1pm.