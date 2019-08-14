Frickley Athletic announce LifeSkills as new stadium sponsors

Frickley Athletic have announced that LifeSkills have agreed to become the club’s main sponsor and stadium naming rights partner in a two-year deal.

Part of the deal will see the club’s stadium now known as the ‘LifeSkills at Westfield Lane’ Stadium.

LifeSkills managing director, Nick Bailey said: “LifeSkills have a strong link with Frickley through Spencer, (Fearn), who is also a director of LifeSkills. We see this as the start of a partnership where we just do not only support the club financially, but work with Ryan (McKnight) and John (Stancliffe) to make a positive impact in the area developing educational programmes for those that are not engaged in any learning or employment.”

Frickley chief executive Ryan McKnight said: “This is a fantastic piece of news for our club. As Nick stated, the relationship between the two organisations has been developing over the past few years and we are getting to the point where we can do actual work together, which is great.

“The tenure of the agreement is also really positive as we can start to plan for future seasons with more certainty.

“I’d really like to thank LifeSkills for their continued confidence and support of the football club and I’m positive we will be doing everything possible to make the relationship even more of a success. We share many values as organisations and working together will only lead to benefits for young people in the SESKU area.”