Frickley Athletic aim to back up best display

After their home game with Spalding United fell victim to the wet weather Frickley Athletic are on their travels this Saturday when they hope to get back to action in the BetVictor NPL South East.

The Blues are away to Kidsgrove Athletic who are one place and one point behind them in 15th in the table.

The positions of the teams is a bit false, however, with Kidsgrove having only played seven league games so far to Frickley’s 13 because of involvement in the FA Cup and FA Trophy where they have had some good results.

They are actually still looking for their first home of the season in the South East Division while the Blues may have improved their record since Dave Frecklington took over, but have still lost four of their six matches on their travels.

Frickley have pulled clear of the relegation zone, but they have played more games than all bar one of the teams below them so still need points to add to their current 11 total before they can feel safe.

They will be buoyed by their display in their most recent game, a 2-2 draw away to top four team Ilkeston Town, when manager Frecklington described the performance as the best since he took over.