Frickley Athletic aim for big finish to season

Frickley Athletic are preparing for three games in eight days as their up and down campaign in the Evo-Stik East Division comes to an end.

Hopes of a top 10 finish were hit when they lost 3-1 to Tadcaster Albion last Saturday, but the Blues are still looking to finish the season with a flourish.

They travel to take on tenth-placed Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday then face two opponents below them in the table, with the final home game of season on Monday against Stocksbridge Park Steels and the last away fixture at AFC Mansfield on Saturday week. All kick-offs are 3pm.

On the face of it there is little for Frickley to play for as they sit 18 points above the relegation places and 20 points behind the play-off spots. But there are places in the team for the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final up for grabs.

A date for the final has not yet been confirmed, but the Blues do know that they will face North Gawber Colliery.

The Blues’ three-match unbeaten run was ended as they let a first half lead slip to lose to visitors Tadcaster last Saturday.

They fielded the same 11 that had won 6-0 the previous week, but after a promising start the performance could not match that against Carlton Town.

Jacob Hazel had an early chance cleared off the line and was in the action soon after, setting up Ousman Cham whose shot was deflected wide. From the resulting corner Luke Hinsley blazed over.

Frickley did go in front on 22 minutes when Jameel Ible met Jamie McGuire’s free-kick and powered a header into the bottom corner of the net.

What followed was disappointing as chances were at a premium at both ends and the half ended 1-0.

There was action of a different sort at the start of the second half as both sides went down to 10 men following an altercation between McGuire and Tadcaster’s Joe Lumsden.

The 10 against 10 game went the visitors’ way as they levelled with Aiden Savory scoring at the second attempt after his initial shot had been blocked.

They then took the lead on 72 minutes when Casey Stewart flicked the ball past keeper Sam Wilson.

Ible came close to equalising with a shot well saved by visiting keeper Michael Ingham, but Albion made sure of their victory when Stewart netted his second.