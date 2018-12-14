Frickley Athletic add three players to squad

Frickley Athletic’s new manager Martin McIntosh has wasted no time in beginning to shuffle his pack by bringing in three new signings.

McIntosh took over at Westfield Lane last week and before his first game in charge he added to the Blues squad with a trio of players he is familiar with.

Defender Greg Young has joined from Buxton where he played under McIntosh and had been since 2014 and was their captain, making 193 appearances.

He is a highly regarded player with strong leadership qualities who will boost Frickley’s options at the back as they look to improve a defensive record that has seen them concede an average of more than two goals a game in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division this season.

Also joining the Blues is another defender, Jake Green, who has arrived from Matlock Town, having previously featured at a good level for Kidderminster Harriers and Mickleover Sports.

Completing the raft of signings is striker Anthony Wilson, who also played for McIntosh’s Buxton side, who are in the Premier Division of the Evo-Stik League.

All three new players went straight into the Blues side for last Saturday’s game against Loughborough Dynamo and helped the side to a much needed 3-2 victory.

Dan Rowe, meanwhile, has been voted the player of the month for November.