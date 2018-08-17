Frickley are ready for start of new campaign

Frickley Athletic management believe the players will be ready for the big kick-off when their 2018-19 Evo-Stik East campaign starts with a trip to Wisbech Town on Saturday (3pm).

Assistant manager John Stancliffe says that the club’s pre-season preparations have been largely positive after Frickley narrowly missed out on promotion last term.

Saturday’s opponents are new to the Evo-Stik divisions after earning promotion from the United Counties League Premier Division.

“Pre-season has gone really well. We are happy with how it has all come together, on and off the pitch,” Stancliffe told the Express.

“We are just looking forward to the season starting now, the performances have been positive.

“We are ironing out a few of the problems that pre-season helps you identify.”

Stancliffe says that the club were pleased to get the majority of their transfer business done by the beginning of June and he hopes that the squad’s extended time together will reap benefits on the pitch.

He said: “We are delighted with the players we have brought in, the gaffer did the business early. We had almost all the players we wanted by the beginning of June, so we are not scrambling about in the final week to try and get a team together.

“Apart from Hugo Warhurst, the goalkeeper we announced a couple of weeks ago, all signings were pretty much announced by the end of May and the first couple of weeks in June.

“It should help, the squad has been together for seven or eight weeks so the squad have all got to know each other.

“We went to Stirling in Scotland for a few days as well. We played some games up there and that should be good for team spirit.

“The togetherness is there within the squad, which is obviously what you want within a football team.”

Stancliffe added: “The aim is to get as many points as we can, win as many games as we can, score as many goals as we can and concede as few goals as we can.

“And fingers crossed that we will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

Frickley are running a supporters’ coach to Wisbech Town for Saturday’s fixture. A seat is priced at £15 and the coach will depart from North Elmsall at 11.30am. To book a place, contact John Longbottom on 01977 647242.