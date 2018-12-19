Frickley appoint Young as new assistant manager

Recent playing recruit Greg Young has been appointed as Frickley Athletic’s new assistant manager.

Young has worked with manager Martin McIntosh at Buxton where he was captain and is delighted to be given a coaching opportunity with the Westfield Lane outfit.

He will combine this role with a continuing playing one.

In his first two performances with Frickley Young has already shown his organisational abilities and he will bring a huge amount of knowledge and smart football know-how to the assistant’s position.

Frickley, meanwhile, have added another player to their defensive ranks with the signing of Tom Burgin from Mickleover Sports FC.

Burgin is the third defensive recruit brought in by new manager Martin McIntosh as he gets on with the job of trying to revive the Blues’ fortunes after a sticky spell.

The new recruit is a centre-half who started his career as an apprentice with Rotherham United. He has also had experience with Matlock, Worksop, Sheffield FC and Heanor.

Burgin went straight into the team for last Saturday’s game away to Marske United and impressed in helping Frickley to keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory.

Frickley have now won all three games since McIntosh was appointed as manager.