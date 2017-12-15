Frickley aiming to get back on track at ‘Big Fellas Stadium’

After a couple of disappointing results and the frustration of having last Saturday’s game at Peterborough Sports postponed due to a frozen pitch Frickley Athletic are looking to get their promotion bid back on track this Saturday.

Spencer Fearn’s men are back at home and take on Newcastle Town at the newly named Big Fellas Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

With only one point picked up from the last three weekends Frickley find themselves down in seventh place ahead of the match with visitors Newcastle five places and five points below them.

Only two points separates the Blues from Stocksbridge Park Steels in third, however, so a good win can lift Frickley back up the table and they will be looking to complete a double over the Staffordshire side after beating them 1-0 at their place in the Evo-Stik First Division South in August when Gavin Allott scored the only goal.

Newcastle players were also left kicking their heels last weekend when their game against Lincoln United fell victim to the weather. They drew their previous two league games, but have only tasted victory once in their last six Evo-Stik fixtures after putting a winning run together in October.

Frickley, meanwhile, have been drawn away to either Swallownest or Swinton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup. A date for the tie has still to be arranged.

A supporters coach is being run by Ian Clarkson, of Clarksons Coaches, for Frickley’s away game at Cleethorpes Town on Saturday, December 23.

The cost is £10 a person and the coach will depart from North Elmsall at 12.30pm, returning immediately after the game at around 5pm. Anyone interested in travelling can contact John Longbottom on 01977 647242.