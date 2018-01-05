Frickley aim to push on with first home game of 2018

After three wins from three over the holiday period Frickley Athletic will be looking to crack on further as they look to strengthen their promotion bid in the Evo-Stik South this Saturday.

With all three of the recent wins coming against teams also pushing for top spots Spencer Fearn’s men should be confident as they play their first home game of 2018 against mid-table opponents in Loughborough Dynamo.

The visitors to the Big Fellas Stadium find themselves down in 12th place after the holiday fixtures when they lost three of their matches, drawing the other.

They were enjoying a decent season before that and were higher in the table, but their away form has let them down so far as they have only enjoyed two victories on their travels in the league.

Frickley will be looking to add to that record and will also be encouraged that Dynamo have leaked goals at times, conceding 49 in their 26 games to have the third worst defensive record in the division.

In contrast, Athletic, who are now back up to fourth, have the second best goals for record with 54 netted in their 22 fixtures and the bang in form Jacob Hazel in their ranks having scored in 13 of his last 14 matches.

Fans could be in for another exciting game with the first meeting between the two sides in October certainly eventful with the Midlands team taking a two-goal lead only for the Blues to hit back to draw and end up playing against 10 men.

Frickley have added Sam Race to their first team squad after he has impressed in the Academy this season and he made his debut off the bench against Chasetown.

Manager Fearn said: “If he keeps working hard he has a bright future in front of him.”