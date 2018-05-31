Frickley add York City player Smith to squad

Frickley Athletic have added another player with Football League experience to their ranks for next season with the signing of Connor Smith from York City.

Smith, 21, can play right-back, right wing-back or as a right hand sided forward player. He played 15 games for Hartlepool United in League Two and had loan spells at Spennymoor Town and Whitby Town before joining York City last summer on a one year deal.

He played more than 20 matches for York in their Conference North campaign last season and is seen as a potentially strong addition to the Frickley ranks for their next Evo-Stik League campaign when they will be pushing for promotion after so narrowly missing out in the season just finished.

Manager Spencer Fearn said: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to the club.

“He is a very lively player, with tremendous energy and real quality.

“He also has great versatility, which is always a plus for us.

“We are looking to secure the services of one more player next week and then our business is done for the season ahead. We have strengthened the squad considerably to give us the best possible chance of having another successful season.”

Smith will team up again with another player brought in from York City in striker James Gray, of who Fearn said: “This is an another excellent signing for our club.

“He is a great character with a terrific work ethic as well as being an excellent player.

“He will certainly add more quality to our team and we are all looking forward to welcoming him to the club when pre-season starts in June.”

On the other players recruited by the club this summer, Fearn added: “We have signed another quality player in Johnathan Williams, he is a creative player with an excellent passing range off both feet and we now have another player in our squad that is great on set pieces.

“When I heard of his availability we spoke that day and he showed a real desire to come and join us here at Frickley and be part of the team that we are building. It’s great news he is with us

“Danny Rowe is a no nonsense, physical player, who can play a variety of different positions. He has a good number of games in the Football League, National League and Conference North, so has great experience at a relatively young age.”

Frickley, meanwhile, said goodbye to club legend Keith Donkin at his funeral last Friday.

A packed Ardsley Crematorium saw tributes paid to the Frickley player, volunteer and match day announcer who was well known to everyone at the club with many more legends of the club in attendance.