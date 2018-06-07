Frickley add experience to their squad

Frickley Athletic have continued their planning for the 2018-19 season with another new man brought in and an existing player agreeing to stay on with the club.

Midfielder Jamie Maguire has arrived at Westfield Lane to give the side some experience in the middle of the park while popular centre-back Jameel Ible has given the Blues a further boost by enlisting for another year.

Maguire 34, was previously with Fleetwood Town, Mansfield Town and Boston United and works within the Mansfield Town Academy as his day job, where he is responsible for developing players for the future.

“This is a brilliant signing for us,” said Frickley manager Spencer Fearn.

“Jamie will have a massive influence at our club and I am absolutely delighted that he chosen to come to Frickley ahead of several clubs higher up the pyramid.

He had offers to return to the Football League, so for him to choose Westfield Lane as his next destination is great news.

“As well as being an excellent footballer he is a winner, fit as a fiddle and has a no nonsense approach to the game, which I know our fans will love.”

Maguire said: “I’m looking forward to joining the club with the quality players that we have in the squad.

“We want to push on and challenge for the league this year and stay away from those play-offs!

“Let’s get this club back to the Evo-Stik Premier where it belongs.

“On a personal front, I’m a born winner – I want to win everything.

“I’m a front foot player and very aggressive. I like to play centre midfield.”

Regarding the highlights of his football career Maguire added: “Winning the Conference with Fleetwood and then playing in the Football League with them and also Mansfield. Obviously winning trophies and titles is always a highlight.

“I started at Tranmere Rovers on a two-year YTS and then two years as a pro. I had four successful years at Cammell Lairds and won some titles. Moved to Droylsden then on to Fleetwood for four years where we won the Conference North and the National League Conference. I have been at Mansfield Town for four years, firstly as a player and now coaching full-time.”

Frickley, meanwhile, are also pleased to have secured defender Ible for another year.

The 24-year-old made 48 appearances for Frickley in the season just finished, including playing his 100th game for the club, and was handy in the opposition box as well as his own, scoring six goals.