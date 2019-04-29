Free tickets available for Frickley’s community and circus day

Tickets for Frickley Athletic’s community/circus day next Monday have been made free.

The day will see plenty of fun, games, food, drink and entertainment at the Westfield Lane Stadium followed by the renowned touring circus company ‘The Happy Circus’ performing their ‘Greatest Showman’ inspired circus event. It all starts at 11am.

Frickley’s chief executive Ryan McKnight, said: “We felt as a board that with the changes happening at the football club with our Academy, our new girl’s football programme and our Community Foundation, we wanted to make sure it was a day where absolutely everyone could attend.

“The whole strategy of the club is to become a community leader, a community hub and we want to show everyone where we’re up to with that, what we’ve got to offer and give people a good time – it’s going to be a fantastic day.”

Tickets are still needed to enter the circus, but they are free and can be obtained from Frickley Athletic FC Pavilion, WF9 2EQ (open Mon-Thurs 9am to 5pm); Westfield Resource Centre, Westfield Lane (open Mon – Fri 8.30am to 4pm); or South Elmsall United Services Club, WF9 2SW (open Mon-Sun various times).

Tickets can also be reserved to pick up on the day by emailing brooke@frickleyathletic.co.uk or calling 01977 642460 during office hours or 07477 865647.

People who have already purchased tickets will be fully reimbursed by presenting their intact tickets with ID to the football club either prior to, or on the day of, the event.

Many tickets have already gone so it is advised to be quick to get hold of the ones left.