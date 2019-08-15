Four star Hemsworth MW pull off FA Cup upset against higher league Kendal

Hemsworth MW followed up their opening day league win with a hugely impressive FA Cup success as they upset higher league Kendal Town.

Wayne Benn’s men were superb as they pulled off an upset in an extra preliminary round tie against a BetVictor North West outfit. The convincing 4-0 victory earned a preliminary round trip to Sunderland RCA on Saturday, August 24.

Wells were in front from the 15th minute when Jason Yates reacted quickly to head home.

They kept up a good tempo and doubled their advantage before half-time as Luke Danville finished well following some good work down the right.

Danville turned creator after the break as his flick on set up Adam Knight to make it 3-0.

Close season signing Jason Davis came off the bench to put the icing on the cake with the fourth and final goal, netting with a dipping 25-yard strike.

Hemsworth are back in the NCE League this Saturday at home to Eccleshill United and also face Albion Sports away next Wednesday.

Due to ground availability issues, the home game with Thackley has been moved forward a day to Friday, September 20.