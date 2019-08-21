Four star Hemsworth MW hoping to maintain unbeaten start

Hemsworth MW continued their impressive start to the new season when they made it 10 goals in their first three matches with a 4-1 home win over Eccleshill United.

Two goals in each half made it two victories from two in the Toolstation NCE Premier ahead of their game tonight at Albion Sports when they will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

It was Eccleshill who started the better with Lewis Sugden smashing the crossbar with two early free-kicks.

Hemsworth saw efforts cleared off the line and tipped over before the visitors took a 19th minute lead as Antony Brown raced onto a through ball to finish calmly past Jordan Greaves.

It took Wells only four minutes to level when Matty Hughes’ cross was met by Ryan Carroll and although his header was well saved by Brad Emmerson the rebound was put away by Jason Yates.

Eccleshill had a great chance to regain the lead when awarded a penalty for handball against Yates, but Brown saw his spot kick superbly saved by Greaves.

That was the cue for the hosts to take charge for a spell and they did take their chance to take the lead as Eddie Cass fired home from close range after a Luke Danville knock down.

Wells rode their luck again when Sugden hit their crossbar once more, but they went on to dictate matters more in the second half. Hughes put them 3-1 ahead on 63 minutes with a tap-in after Carroll’s initial shot had hit the post and seven minutes later it was all over as Carroll, Hughes and Yates combined in a good move and Carroll finished well.

Hemsworth could have had more goals had it not been for the Eccleshill keeper, but they could be pleased with their attacking display and will be hoping for more of the same in the Emirates FA Cup this Saturday when away to Sunderland RCA.