Four star Hemsworth MW bounce back against leaders

Hemsworth MW responded to their challenge superbly as they bounced back from the heartbreak of an injury-time defeat the previous week with a brilliant victory over Toolstation NCE Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur.

Manager Wayne Benn had made his feelings known about his disappointment at his side’s display against Penistone Church, but he could not have been happier with the response as Wells emphatically beat the table toppers 4-1 at the Distant Future Stadium.

Harry Viggars and Adam Wilson returned to the starting 11 and Hemsworth were two up within six minutes. First, Brad Dockerty produced a smart curling finish after good work by Nash Connolly down the right then three minutes later Steven Jeff’s cross from the left was fumbled into the net by keeper Graham McLachlan.

It could soon have been more as Wilson curled a shot just wide. Jeff went close with a free-kick, but Amateurs grew into the game and began to look dangerous, their prolific scorer, Ashley Flynn, having an effort blocked.

Unlike the previous week there was no let up from Wells and they made it 3-0 before half-time as Sam Jones found the target with a well struck free-kick.

Sean Ripley missed a chance to extend the lead further after the break as he raced through one-on-one with the keeper only to send his effort over.

But they did make it four on 75 minutes as Dockerty slid the ball through to substitute Richard Collier, who beat the offside trap and pulled back for Dockerty to net his second of the game and 20th of the season.

Keeper Jordan Greaves preserved the lead with a good save from a free-kick, but he could not prevent Amateur pulling a goal back six minutes from time as Harrison Blakey netted from close range.

Hemsworth saw out the remainder to complete one of their best wins of the season. Amateur lost top spot to Penistone and are just six points ahead of Welfare now, who have a game in hand.

Wells face another big game this Saturday, at home to fourth-placed Worksop Town.