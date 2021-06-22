Former Scotland youth international is latest to join Frickley Athletic
Frickley Athletic have added further to their squad for next season with the signing of former Leicester City academy player Craig King.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:30 am
The 30-year-old Chesterfield-born midfielder or tricky winger arrives from Matlock Town and will add more experience to the Blues ranks for the 2021-22 campaign.
King started his career at Leicester City as a junior and had loan spells at Football League clubs Hereford United and Northampton Town while also earning two U19s caps for Scotland
Since going into non-league, he has played for Telford United, Worksop Town, Buxton, Bradford PA, Salford, Gainsborough Trinity - under current Frickley manager Dave Frecklington - and Alfreton Town.