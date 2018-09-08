Former £4m man McSheffrey signs for Frickley

Frickley Athletic have added Football League star Gary McSheffrey to their ranks.

The 36-year-old forward has had a fantastic career and was once sold for £4 million.

He made more than 450 appearances in the Football League and Premier League, including 247 for Coventry City, where he became the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League.

He went on to play for Stockport County, Luton Town, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United before returning to Coventry in 2010. Released in September 2013, he signed for Chesterfield later that month. In January 2014 he signed for Scunthorpe United on a free transfer until the end of the 2015-16 season before moving on to Doncaster Rovers and spending last season with Eastleigh and Grimsby Town.

He has scored more than 100 league goals during his career.

Frickley manager Spencer Fearn said: ”We are delighted that Gary has joined us here at Frickley Athletic.

He trained with the team last night and you can see what quality he has. He will be another positive influence around the place and we are all looking forward to seeing him play in a Frickley shirt.”

McSheffrey said: “I’m happy to be part of what the club is trying to achieve and I’m looking forward to playing some games.

“I’ve had a bit of time off and it makes you realise how much you miss playing. Having spoken to Spen I can see that the club is run in a professional manner.

“Playing for the club also enables me to carry on my role with Doncaster Rovers youth set up.”

McSheffrey goes straight into the squad with Frickley’s other new signing, James Morris, for the FA Cup tie at Maltby.