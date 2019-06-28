Football Association gives financial backing for bid to ‘Grow the Game’ at Frickley

Frickley Athletic are on the hunt for the next generation of female players after receiving a £4,500 Grow the Game grant.

The scheme, which is funded by the Football Association and delivered by the Football Foundation, will enable the club to create more opportunities for girls to train and play matches in a supportive and well respected football academy.

The Grow the Game scheme sees grants awarded to community football clubs wishing to create new teams, especially among under-represented groups. This year, funding was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams.

Frickley chief executive Ryan McKnight said: “This is such a tremendous boost to the efforts we are making to develop girls’ football in our community.

“We are a thriving club that is tackling the social, health and economic challenges in our area head on – the support of the FA and the Football Foundation in recognising this is hugely appreciated.

“We have a fantastic set of coaches ready to roll this out and I urge any girl or parents of girls to get in touch asap.”