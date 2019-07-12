First pre-season games bode well for Hemsworth MW

After his side’s first run out ahead of the new season Hemsworth MW manager Wayne Benn declared himself pleased with progress being made.

Hemsworth drew 2-2 with higher division Bradford (Park Avenue) in their first pre-season friendly with Harry Viggars heading them ahead from a corner and Adam Knight equalising in the second half after the visitors had struck twice.

One of Park Avenue’s goals came from a deflected effort by Brad Dockerty, who was making his Bradford debut as part of his trial period with the club after starring for Hemsworth in the last couple of seasons.

It was a good run out for both teams with Wells supporters having their first look at new signings Jason Davis and Rikki Paylor alongside most of last season’s squad and some under 23s players looking to win a place in the team.

Winger Davis was confirmed as a Hemsworth player last Thursday following a spell at Campion. He is a former Garforth Town and Brighouse Town player and is the third signing made by the club for the campaign ahead.

“I was very pleased with what I saw from the lads,” said manager Benn. “I thought we were excellent, particularly in the first half and I felt we should have gone in at half-time leading by a goal or two.

“Some of our play was very good in the first half, but just lacked as bit of composure and our work rate was fantastic, which was great to see.

“It was good to see Jason Davies and Rikki Paylor getting their first starts for the club and both did well.

“We changed the system and some of the personnel in the second half and inevitably that interrupted the performance, but despite conceding from a bad mistake the lads showed great character to score the equaliser, which is the least we deserved.

“I was particularly pleased with the impact of Jed Rashid and Matty Hughes, who came on and did well.”

Benn added: “There were some very good individual performances and our fitness levels looked good for so early in pre-season.

“It bodes well, but the result wasn’t massively important, what was important was that everyone got valuable minutes on the pitch and thankfully no-one got injured.”

Hemsworth moved onto their second game on Tuesday night when they hosted Nostell MW and gave all their players a useful run out in a game they won 4-2.

NCE Division One side Nostell twice took the lead in the first half against their Premier Division hosts, but Wells were 3-2 ahead by the break with goals from debutant Ryan Carroll and two by Harry Viggars. Despite changing their entire team for the second period Hemsworth ensured victory with Sidney Santos netting.

Tomorrow night Hemsworth play their first away game, at Emley AFC (7.45pm) and they play for the Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy next Tuesday away to Ossett United (7.45pm).